Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Marriott International accounts for about 1.2% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 55 North Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. The trade was a 35.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,669 shares in the company, valued at $213,000,840. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $378.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.53 and a 52 week high of $379.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here