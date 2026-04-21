Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,299 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,299 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,961,000. Jabil accounts for approximately 4.6% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Jabil by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,367. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,781,491. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $330.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.57. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $331.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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