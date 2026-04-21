Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,516 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This trade represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

KO opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

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CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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