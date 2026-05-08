Jordan Park Trust Co LLC Has $135.91 Million Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Jordan Park Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833,929 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,346,628 shares during the period. Samsara makes up 93.1% of Jordan Park Trust Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Samsara worth $135,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Samsara by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 472,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 59,339 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Samsara by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,505.70, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,112. This trade represents a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,188,539 shares of company stock valued at $62,320,764. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company's stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report).

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