JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA's 4th Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $309.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $226.34 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $830.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.89 and a 200-day moving average of $306.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and strong trading/IB momentum — JPM reported better‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS and revenue ahead, markets/investment‑banking revenue notably strong), which supports upside in the stock. Q1 Results

Quarterly beat and strong trading/IB momentum — JPM reported better‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS and revenue ahead, markets/investment‑banking revenue notably strong), which supports upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief — The OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to JPM’s trade surveillance program, removing a regulatory overhang. OCC Clearance

Regulatory relief — The OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to JPM’s trade surveillance program, removing a regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Multiple firms raised price targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist among others) after the quarter, providing buy‑side momentum and validation for the beat. PT Raises

Analyst support — Multiple firms raised price targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist among others) after the quarter, providing buy‑side momentum and validation for the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and corporate housekeeping — JPM declared preferred dividends and set its virtual annual meeting date (May 19); supportive for income investors but not a major stock mover. Preferred Dividends

Dividend and corporate housekeeping — JPM declared preferred dividends and set its virtual annual meeting date (May 19); supportive for income investors but not a major stock mover. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory commentary — Management reiterated macro and geopolitical risks (background uncertainty); relevant for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Dimon Risks

Macro/regulatory commentary — Management reiterated macro and geopolitical risks (background uncertainty); relevant for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Trimmed NII guidance — Management pulled back full‑year net‑interest‑income expectations, which hurts forward earnings visibility and dampens some of the post‑earnings enthusiasm. NII Outlook Trimmed

Trimmed NII guidance — Management pulled back full‑year net‑interest‑income expectations, which hurts forward earnings visibility and dampens some of the post‑earnings enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Management caution on buybacks/valuation — CEO comments that the stock “isn’t cheap” and signals around moderating buybacks reduce a common support for the share price. Buybacks Commentary

Management caution on buybacks/valuation — CEO comments that the stock “isn’t cheap” and signals around moderating buybacks reduce a common support for the share price. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling — Several senior executives (including the CFO and COO) disclosed Rule 10b5‑1 sales and a hedge fund trimmed a sizable stake; such flows can add short‑term selling pressure or feed negative sentiment. CFO Sale Fund Trim

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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