JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,771 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Yousif Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 113,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $311.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $834.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $226.34 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $333.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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