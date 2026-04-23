Juno Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,839 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,839 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.1% of Juno Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 72.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $181.20 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average is $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. New Street Research cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $3,729,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,525. This represents a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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