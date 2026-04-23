Juno Financial Group LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Juno Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2%

CVX stock opened at $186.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.09.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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