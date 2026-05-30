Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,879 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,523 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $284.48 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5,688.50 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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