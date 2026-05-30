Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 3,105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Futu were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,000 shares of the company's stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 987 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.50 price target on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Futu

Futu News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Futu Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $202.53. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.37.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($2.12). The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $761.35 million. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 27.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Futu Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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