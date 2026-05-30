Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,742 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 184,834 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Option Care Health worth $22,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 134.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 250.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,165,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 832,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 113.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 690,572 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $20,685,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 17.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,001,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 590,913 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 24,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Option Care Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Option Care Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of OPCH opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.Option Care Health's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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