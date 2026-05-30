Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 88,469 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,432 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,469 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of BorgWarner worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $330,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,902 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 778,000 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,820,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,835,337 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $82,700,000 after buying an additional 722,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised BorgWarner’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Zacks Research raised BorgWarner’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: The most notable estimate increases were for FY2026 EPS to $5.15, FY2027 EPS to $5.68, and FY2028 EPS to $6.00, with quarterly forecasts for 2026 and 2027 also nudged higher, which can boost investor sentiment on future growth. BorgWarner estimate updates

The most notable estimate increases were for FY2026 EPS to $5.15, FY2027 EPS to $5.68, and FY2028 EPS to $6.00, with quarterly forecasts for 2026 and 2027 also nudged higher, which can boost investor sentiment on future growth. Positive Sentiment: BorgWarner also announced Stefan Demmerle as Vice President in a key technology role, a move that may reinforce execution in product development and long-term innovation. BorgWarner names Stefan Demmerle

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 203,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,243,490. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 96,033 shares of company stock worth $5,792,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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