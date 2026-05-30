Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,615 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

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More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $225.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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