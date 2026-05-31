Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in CAE Inc $CAE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,669 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 78,057 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CAE worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CAE by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,347,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 658,837 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in CAE by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,411,103 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $160,385,000 after acquiring an additional 598,086 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CAE by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,073 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 585,465 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,151,527 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $389,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

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More CAE News

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial kept an Outperform rating on CAE, suggesting the firm still sees upside despite trimming near-term forecasts.

National Bank Financial kept an rating on CAE, suggesting the firm still sees upside despite trimming near-term forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: A new article compared BAE Systems and CAE , but it appears to be a valuation/peer comparison rather than a company-specific catalyst. Comparing Bae Systems OTCMKTS: BAESY & CAE NYSE: CAE

A new article compared , but it appears to be a valuation/peer comparison rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital reportedly remained at Hold on CAE, while also cutting its price target, which reinforces a cautious but not outright bearish stance. RBC Capital Remains a Hold on CAE (CAE)

RBC Capital reportedly on CAE, while also cutting its price target, which reinforces a cautious but not outright bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut earnings estimates across multiple periods, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, Q4 2028, FY2027, and FY2028. Lower forward EPS estimates can weigh on the stock even though the broker still has an Outperform rating.

National Bank Financial across multiple periods, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, Q4 2028, FY2027, and FY2028. Lower forward EPS estimates can weigh on the stock even though the broker still has an Outperform rating. Negative Sentiment: RBC’s reported price-target reduction adds to the recent analyst caution and may be contributing to weaker sentiment around CAE. RBC chops price target on CAE

CAE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CAE Inc has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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