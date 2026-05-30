Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,249 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,148 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $27,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 122.8% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,852,000 after buying an additional 162,874 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,003,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $44,865,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $134.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 1.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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