Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,139 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ATI worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ATI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,394,349,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $491,476,000 after buying an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $174,210,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ATI by 153.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares in the last quarter.

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ATI Stock Up 2.9%

ATI stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $177.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,647.23. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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