Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 952,623 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of UiPath worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UiPath by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

Key Stories Impacting UiPath

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

Positive Sentiment: UiPath reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results that topped revenue expectations, with sales rising 17.3% year over year to $418.4 million and adjusted EPS matching estimates at $0.15. Management also said ARR increased 12% to $1.901 billion, signaling continued customer adoption of its automation and agentic AI products. UiPath Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

UiPath reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results that topped revenue expectations, with sales rising 17.3% year over year to $418.4 million and adjusted EPS matching estimates at $0.15. Management also said ARR increased 12% to $1.901 billion, signaling continued customer adoption of its automation and agentic AI products. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its outlook, guiding second-quarter revenue to $395 million-$400 million and full-year FY2027 revenue to about $1.776 billion-$1.781 billion, while lifting non-GAAP operating income guidance to roughly $430 million. That improved profitability view is likely a key driver of investor optimism. Seeking Alpha revenue and operating income outlook

The company raised its outlook, guiding second-quarter revenue to $395 million-$400 million and full-year FY2027 revenue to about $1.776 billion-$1.781 billion, while lifting non-GAAP operating income guidance to roughly $430 million. That improved profitability view is likely a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports also noted first-time GAAP profitability and stronger AI-related demand, including growth in enterprise expansion deals and agentic automation use cases. That helps reinforce the view that UiPath is moving toward more durable earnings power. UiPath Inc (PATH) Q1 2027 Earnings Call Highlights

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.69 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. UiPath had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 19.58%.The firm had revenue of $418.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

See Also

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