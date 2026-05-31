Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,582 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 32,286 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,258 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,351,211 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $95,373,000 after buying an additional 20,776 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -202.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $566,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,211. This trade represents a 21.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,184 shares of company stock valued at $24,158,554. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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