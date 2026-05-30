Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,240 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,763,259 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Bath & Body Works worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

More Bath & Body Works News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bath & Body Works this week:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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