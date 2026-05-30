Free Trial
→ I paid $5,000 to hear Elon say this (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Bath & Body Works logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jupiter Asset Management sharply reduced its Bath & Body Works stake by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 2.76 million shares and ending with 951,240 shares valued at about $19.1 million.
  • Analysts are mixed on BBWI: several firms cut price targets, but the overall consensus remains “Hold” with an average target price of $21.93.
  • Bath & Body Works recently beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates and maintained a 4.0% dividend yield, even as sales were still down year over year and management issued FY2026 guidance.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,240 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,763,259 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Bath & Body Works worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

More Bath & Body Works News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bath & Body Works this week:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bath & Body Works Right Now?

Before you consider Bath & Body Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bath & Body Works wasn't on the list.

While Bath & Body Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
Read this warning immediately
Read this warning immediately
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines