Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.13 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,314 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 601,059 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.42% of Wolverine World Wide worth $21,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,605.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,661 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 370.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,727.76. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW opened at $17.59 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wolverine World Wide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolverine World Wide wasn't on the list.

While Wolverine World Wide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here