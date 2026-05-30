Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.02 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) by 293.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860,076 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,880,008 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.18% of Teladoc Health worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,632 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. Teladoc Health's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teladoc Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.43.

Read Our Latest Report on TDOC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

More Teladoc Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teladoc announced that its virtual care services are now available through Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, giving the company access to Walmart’s large customer base and potentially expanding adoption of services like virtual urgent care, dermatology, and nutrition. Article Title

Teladoc announced that its virtual care services are now available through Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, giving the company access to Walmart’s large customer base and potentially expanding adoption of services like virtual urgent care, dermatology, and nutrition. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted favorably to coverage noting that the Walmart deal broadens Teladoc’s distribution, with BofA describing the move as a modest positive for the stock. Article Title

Investors also reacted favorably to coverage noting that the Walmart deal broadens Teladoc’s distribution, with BofA describing the move as a modest positive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Shares have also been supported by momentum after the latest earnings report, with the stock up sharply since results were released and analysts watching whether the post-earnings strength can continue. Article Title

Shares have also been supported by momentum after the latest earnings report, with the stock up sharply since results were released and analysts watching whether the post-earnings strength can continue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent roundup coverage on Q1 results did not add a major new catalyst, but it kept attention on how Teladoc is performing relative to peers in the online marketplace and healthcare services space. Article Title

Recent roundup coverage on Q1 results did not add a major new catalyst, but it kept attention on how Teladoc is performing relative to peers in the online marketplace and healthcare services space. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on Teladoc, but kept a Hold rating, signaling some improved outlook without a full bullish conviction. Article Title

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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