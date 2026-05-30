Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Valmont Industries worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE VMI opened at $519.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $535.32.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $55,294,213.06. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.25.

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Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

See Also

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