Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $13.78 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $563.53 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $504.56 and a one year high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

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Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,734.37. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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