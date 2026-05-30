Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $21.19 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,549 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $21,192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of CLS stock opened at $386.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.98. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $435.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here