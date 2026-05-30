Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,392 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 41,644 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Iridium Communications worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,731 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Iridium Communications by 226.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,012,077 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,131,000 after buying an additional 1,395,485 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 21.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,490,108 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,317,000 after buying an additional 1,156,580 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the third quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 5,189,703 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,612,000 after acquiring an additional 961,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,142 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 877,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Iridium Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.0%

IRDM opened at $51.78 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 12.05%.The company had revenue of $219.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $117,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,684. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iridium Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iridium Communications wasn't on the list.

While Iridium Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here