Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cigna Group $CI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,952 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cigna Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,568 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $277.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $338.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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