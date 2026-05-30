Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,204,232 Shares of Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Free Report) by 705.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,891 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,204,232 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.58% of Asana worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Asana by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Asana Stock Up 15.3%

Shares of Asana stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.58 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Trending Headlines about Asana

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CAO Veronica Sosa sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $43,085.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 73,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $490,251.30. This represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $54,195.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,947.88. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 70,226 shares of company stock worth $472,065 in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

See Also

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