Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 7,042 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,194 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $203,654,000 after buying an additional 150,973 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3,105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $475.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $459.53 and its 200 day moving average is $454.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $563.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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