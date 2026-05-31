Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,023 Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 108,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE J opened at $119.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.Jacobs Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the sale, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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