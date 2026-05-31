Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,824 Globe Life Inc. $GL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 368.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,163 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Globe Life Stock Down 0.2%

GL stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $157.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,231,603.58. This trade represents a 38.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,722.75. This trade represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 124,247 shares of company stock worth $19,040,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.11.

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About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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