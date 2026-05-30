Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,503 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 286,254 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Peloton Interactive worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company's stock worth $66,384,000 after buying an additional 6,331,510 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5,654.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,705,661 shares of the company's stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,676,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company's stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 1,503,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 21,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $84,439.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,090.45. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $583,994.37. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 255,498 shares of company stock worth $1,245,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.25.

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Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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