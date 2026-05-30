Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 721.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,704 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 158,704 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in PDD were worth $20,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company's stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,780 shares of the company's stock worth $761,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,921 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $146,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting PDD

Here are the key news stories impacting PDD this week:

Positive Sentiment: One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. PDD Holdings: Unjustified Sell-Off, Strong Buy

One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Benchmark price target cut

Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Barclays downgrade

Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Negative Sentiment: PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. PDD Holdings Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates

PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. Negative Sentiment: Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Temu Hit With €200 Million EU Fine

Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or continued securities-fraud investigations tied to PDD, which can weigh on sentiment and increase headline risk for shareholders. Securities Fraud Investigation Continues

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $84.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.04.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. PDD had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays lowered PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered PDD from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research raised PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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