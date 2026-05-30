Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,847 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 477,571 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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