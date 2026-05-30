Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,046,192 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,046,192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $142.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Trending Headlines about Dollar Tree

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Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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