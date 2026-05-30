Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 108,984 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,854 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,984 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,193.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,521,399 shares of the company's stock worth $134,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,952,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,927,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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