Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 140,316 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,053 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,316 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.38.

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Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 560,765 shares of company stock worth $40,946,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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