Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 789,813 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,521 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 789,813 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 94.1% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 99.0% during the third quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 515,324 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 134,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $11,475,138.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,358,337.26. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 538,548 shares of company stock worth $44,241,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 1.1%

GM opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

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About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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