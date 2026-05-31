Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,381 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,691,667.25. Following the transaction, the executive owned 707,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,419.50. The trade was a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 55,507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $703,828.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 608,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,473.96. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 716,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,809. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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