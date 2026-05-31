Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,020 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,511,888,000 after buying an additional 307,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,468,162 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,379,567,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,378,707,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,033,669,000 after buying an additional 499,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,781 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $808,530,000 after buying an additional 110,794 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $374.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $383.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,138 shares of company stock valued at $32,492,540. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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