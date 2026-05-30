Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $9,177,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 823.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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