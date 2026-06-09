J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.1% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 411.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 70,704 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 123.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 691.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0%

ITW opened at $252.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $258.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings cut Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here