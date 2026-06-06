J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,497 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 95,659 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 49,463 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.47.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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