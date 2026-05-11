Kailix Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 146,550 Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000. Century Aluminum comprises 6.4% of Kailix Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Century Aluminum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Century Aluminum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Century Aluminum to $79 from $77 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings release.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Century Aluminum to $79 from $77 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock.

Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company reported first-quarter revenue of $649.2 million and adjusted EPS of $1.63, both above consensus estimates, with adjusted EBITDA of $231.4 million, which suggests solid operating performance. Article: Century Aluminum Company Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $649.2 million and adjusted EPS of $1.63, both above consensus estimates, with adjusted EBITDA of $231.4 million, which suggests solid operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing multiple earnings transcript and snapshot articles, which may provide more detail on management’s outlook and margin trends, but do not by themselves change the fundamentals.

Investors are also parsing multiple earnings transcript and snapshot articles, which may provide more detail on management’s outlook and margin trends, but do not by themselves change the fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some reports highlighted a miss on adjusted/non-GAAP EPS versus estimates, and one article said the company lagged both earnings and revenue expectations, creating some mixed sentiment around the results.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on Century Aluminum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. Century Aluminum Company has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $68.69.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.63 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.75%.The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 10,529 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $594,993.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,895.93. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 66,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,347,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,655.84. This represents a 40.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,626 shares of company stock worth $13,619,411. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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