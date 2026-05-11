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Kailix Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Solstice Advanced Mat logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Kailix Advisors LLC disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Solstice Advanced Mat, buying 186,750 shares worth about $9.07 million. The position now makes up roughly 10.1% of Kailix’s portfolio and is its sixth-largest holding.
  • Analyst sentiment on SOLS has been mixed, with several recent rating changes but a current consensus of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.20. UBS raised its target to $88, while Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock to outperform.
  • Solstice Advanced Mat reported Q1 earnings of $0.63 per share, topping estimates, though revenue of $991 million fell short of expectations. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, yielding about 0.4%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Solstice Advanced Mat.

Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,072,000. Solstice Advanced Mat comprises approximately 10.1% of Kailix Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Solstice Advanced Mat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOLS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Solstice Advanced Mat to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOLS opened at $78.25 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 300.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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