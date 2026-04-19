Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Holdings Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,880 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,329 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum makes up about 2.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $26,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $148.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.39. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $150.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $902.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.34%.Kaiser Aluminum's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is 45.43%.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,554,973. The trade was a 28.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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