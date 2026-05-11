Katamaran Capital LLP Invests $894,000 in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $2,658,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,483,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,382,045.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 15,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $627,905.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 239,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,065.30. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,781. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $70.55 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.11 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

More JFrog News

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here