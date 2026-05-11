Katamaran Capital LLP Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. nVent Electric accounts for 1.6% of Katamaran Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 33.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 575.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 31.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 57.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 6,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.38, for a total value of $1,190,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,960,142.34. The trade was a 23.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,747 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $169.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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