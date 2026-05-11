Katamaran Capital LLP Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Katamaran Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 379.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 4.4% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Motorola Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motorola Solutions beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $3.37 and revenue of $2.71 billion, helped by strong demand in software, video security, and mission-critical communications. The company also reported record backlog and orders, reinforcing visibility into future revenue growth. Article Title

Motorola Solutions beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $3.37 and revenue of $2.71 billion, helped by strong demand in software, video security, and mission-critical communications. The company also reported record backlog and orders, reinforcing visibility into future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling continued robust demand. The company now expects FY 2026 EPS of $16.87-$16.99 and revenue of about $12.8 billion, both above consensus, which is typically supportive for the stock. Article Title

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling continued robust demand. The company now expects FY 2026 EPS of $16.87-$16.99 and revenue of about $12.8 billion, both above consensus, which is typically supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler increased its price target on Motorola Solutions to $503 from $499 and reiterated an overweight rating, suggesting analysts remain bullish on the company’s earnings trajectory and business momentum. Article Title

Piper Sandler increased its price target on Motorola Solutions to $503 from $499 and reiterated an overweight rating, suggesting analysts remain bullish on the company’s earnings trajectory and business momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and transcript coverage centered on the quarter’s metrics and management commentary, but they do not add materially new information beyond the earnings release and guidance update. Article Title

Several follow-up articles and transcript coverage centered on the quarter’s metrics and management commentary, but they do not add materially new information beyond the earnings release and guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat results, some investors may be taking profits after the stock’s strong prior performance and elevated valuation, especially since the shares had already rallied before the earnings release. Article Title

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $384.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.57 and a 200-day moving average of $416.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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