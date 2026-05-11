Katamaran Capital LLP Sells 17,682 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Katamaran Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,682 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of Katamaran Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,897 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $472,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 1,925.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $294,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $294.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.97. The stock has a market cap of $367.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $297.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here