Katamaran Capital LLP Takes Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. Insulet accounts for 3.9% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Insulet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,304,839.09. This represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PODD

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet’s Q1 results beat expectations, with revenue of $761.7 million and EPS of $1.42, and management raised full-year revenue growth guidance to 21%–23%, reinforcing momentum in its Omnipod diabetes platform.

Insulet’s Q1 results beat expectations, with revenue of $761.7 million and EPS of $1.42, and management raised full-year revenue growth guidance to 21%–23%, reinforcing momentum in its Omnipod diabetes platform. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strong international Omnipod growth and continued expansion of Omnipod 5 into new markets, which suggests the core business remains healthy. Article Title

The company highlighted strong international Omnipod growth and continued expansion of Omnipod 5 into new markets, which suggests the core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings-call coverage and transcript coverage continued to emphasize improved profitability and upbeat management commentary following the Q1 report. Article Title

Recent earnings-call coverage and transcript coverage continued to emphasize improved profitability and upbeat management commentary following the Q1 report. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Piper Sandler, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Leerink, and others, which likely pressured the shares.

Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Piper Sandler, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Leerink, and others, which likely pressured the shares. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also trading well below several recent analyst targets, and the cluster of downgrades/target reductions may be signaling concerns about valuation or the pace of future upside despite the earnings beat.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $148.30 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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